Verkkokauppa.com Oyj – Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä
Samuli Seppälä and Rite Ventures Finland AB concluded an option agreement on 21 July 2021 concerning Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's shares, under which Rite Ventures Finland AB has the right to buy a total of 4,400,000 shares of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj from Samuli Seppälä.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Nimi: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Issuer: Verkkokauppa Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210720121521_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-07-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Option agreement
Nature of the transaction: OTHER: Signing option agreement, writing call option
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,400,000 Option price: 0.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,400,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.34 EUR
____________________________________________
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.
