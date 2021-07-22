22.07.2021 / 17:04

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

(to be sent to the relevant

issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which

voting rights are attachedii:

Novem Group S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

(please tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An

acquisition or disposal of

voting rights An acquisition

or disposal of financial

instruments An event changing

the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject

to the notification

obligationiv:

Name: COHV AG City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable): Grafenauweg 10, 6300 Zug, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.)v:

Automotive Investments

(Luxembourg) S.à r.l.(B162537)

5. Date on which the threshold

was crossed or reached:

16/07/2021

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of voting To- Total voting rights tal number of rights through of voting atta- financial both rights of ched to instruments in % issuervii shares (total of (7.A (total 7.B.1 + + of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation on the 59.07% 0.00% 59.0- 43,030,300 date on which threshold was 7% crossed or reached

Position of previous % % % notification (if applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tails

of the

resul-

ting

situa-

tion

on the

date

on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

cros-

sed or

rea-

ched-

viii:

A:

Voting

rights

atta-

ched

to

shares

Class/- Number of % of type voting vo- of rightsix ting shares right- ISIN s code

(if

possib-

le)

Direct Indirect Di- Indi- (Art. (Art. 9 of rect rect 8 of the (Art- (Art. the Transparen- . 8 9 of Trans- cy Law) of the paren- the Trans- cy Tran- paren- Law) spa- cy ren- Law) cy



