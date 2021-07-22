A Fact.MR study offers insights into chief growth drivers and restraints impacting electrical safety products sales growth. The report also studies demand outlook in terms of application and end-use industries. It analyzes key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales of electrical safety equipment

Continued Online Sales of Electrical Safety Products To Push the Market Over US$ 3 Bn in 2021

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global electrical safety products sales outlook remains positive as Fact.MR Projects demand to rise at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The overall market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2031. Implementation of stringent workplace regulations will give tailwinds to growth, enabling electrical safety products sales to top US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021.

Consistent rise in construction projects and consequently increasing demand for flash testing will create opportunities for growth, especially in emerging nations. Electrical safety products are considered indispensable to prevent the risk of electrical hazards.

Focus on improving worker safety in adherence to regulations imposed by organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and others which will accelerate prospects for sales in the coming years.

Electrical safety components prices are rising at 15%, which have strengthened price points and offered sense of confidence among investors in the market. Coupled with this, manufacturers are focusing on reducing weight of products and are choosing quick-drying fabric to offer improved performance of electrical safety products.

Emphasis on improving product quality besides evolving safety standards for workplace and industrial safety will facilitate electrical safety products sales in the coming years. This also will create opportunities for product launches.

For instance, in 2019, DuPont launched Normex Comfort, a new fabric technology for personal safety products. The lightweight fabric adheres to international standards for heat and flame protection and offers body burn protection.

"Driven by evolving government policies and greater emphasis on maintaining safe work environment, manufacturers are likely to invest in breakthrough technologies to offer advanced products," said a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electrical Protective Products Market Research Report