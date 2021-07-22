checkAd

Sales of Arc Flash Protection Products to Grow over 5%, Annually through 2031 Fact.MR Concludes in Latest Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 17:00  |  49   |   |   

Continued Online Sales of Electrical Safety Products To Push the Market Over US$ 3 Bn in 2021

A Fact.MR study offers insights into chief growth drivers and restraints impacting electrical safety products sales growth. The report also studies demand outlook in terms of application and end-use industries. It analyzes key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales of electrical safety equipment

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global electrical safety products sales outlook remains positive as Fact.MR Projects demand to rise at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The overall market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2031. Implementation of stringent workplace regulations will give tailwinds to growth, enabling electrical safety products sales to top US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021.

FactMR Logo

Consistent rise in construction projects and consequently increasing demand for flash testing will create opportunities for growth, especially in emerging nations. Electrical safety products are considered indispensable to prevent the risk of electrical hazards.

Focus on improving worker safety in adherence to regulations imposed by organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and others which will accelerate prospects for sales in the coming years.

Electrical safety components prices are rising at 15%, which have strengthened price points and offered sense of confidence among investors in the market. Coupled with this, manufacturers are focusing on reducing weight of products and are choosing quick-drying fabric to offer improved performance of electrical safety products.

Emphasis on improving product quality besides evolving safety standards for workplace and industrial safety will facilitate electrical safety products sales in the coming years. This also will create opportunities for product launches.

For instance, in 2019, DuPont launched Normex Comfort, a new fabric technology for personal safety products. The lightweight fabric adheres to international standards for heat and flame protection and offers body burn protection.

"Driven by evolving government policies and greater emphasis on maintaining safe work environment, manufacturers are likely to invest in breakthrough technologies to offer advanced products," said a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6472

Key Takeaways from Electrical Protective Products Market Research Report

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sales of Arc Flash Protection Products to Grow over 5%, Annually through 2031 Fact.MR Concludes in Latest Study Continued Online Sales of Electrical Safety Products To Push the Market Over US$ 3 Bn in 2021 A Fact.MR study offers insights into chief growth drivers and restraints impacting electrical safety products sales growth. The report also studies demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amadeus Integrates IBM Digital Health Pass Into Its Digital Health Verification Technology
Sonata Software announces a new identity and strategy for its acquisition in Australia, Scalable ...
InDex Pharmaceuticals receives first regulatory approval to start the phase III study CONCLUDE with ...
Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica
ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe
Peer-reviewed Research Finds Babylon's Digital-first Model Of Primary Care Is Associated With Lower ...
CGTN selects Top 200 Media Challengers globally
Outplay raises USD 7.3 million to make outbound sales scalable
3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx
Electric Lunch Box Sales to Increase by 1.3X Between 2021 and 2031, Lead by Digital Explorer Customer Archetype: Fact.MR Survey
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Strong quarterly result and good market conditions
LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR during the Study Period ...
Ericsson reports second quarter results 2021
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom