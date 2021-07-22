Agilent Technologies Celebrates More than 20 Years of Sustainable Progress

Titled “Delivering on Our Promises,” the report reinforces Agilent’s commitment to no job losses or salary cuts due to the pandemic, while continuing to meet customer needs and delivering exceptional customer service.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today issued its 21 st annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report . The report highlights the company’s progress in critical environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas as well its commitment to employees, customers, partners, and the global community during 2020, despite the effects of COVID-19.

“The theme of this report resonates so well with Agilent’s mission – to provide trusted answers and insights that advance the quality of life,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “We’re always working to deliver on our promises, whether in improving our environmental operations, creating a culture that is more diverse and inclusive, or ensuring strong governance across the company. The pandemic reminded us that we need to truly live our corporate values so we can improve as a corporate citizen every year.”

Throughout the report, Agilent highlights stories that showcase the spirit of its employees facing challenges during the past year, including the story of 14 employees caught between two COVID-19 lockdowns in Singapore and Malaysia, one employee who used his 3D printing skills to develop materials for frontline workers and another employee who became a father for the first time.

Additional highlights of this year’s report include:

Agilent offset over 2,100 metric tons of carbon through energy projects.

The company also offset annual GHG emissions by over 1,500 metric tons through solar photovoltaic generation at Agilent sites.

The donation of more than $9 million to universities, hospitals, research and charitable organizations.

The planned investment of more than $1 billion in R&D within three years.

Engaging in expanded diversity work with Patrice Jimerson, associate vice president, Diversity and Inclusion.

Reporting information aligned with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) format for the first time.

Agilent’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data relating to its environmental and social performance during fiscal year 2020 (Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2020). Data is recorded on a companywide basis unless otherwise indicated. Agilent publishes its Corporate Social Responsibility report annually and the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility report is prepared in accordance with GRI standards: core option and SASB Standards.

To view the complete CSR report and learn more about Agilent’s programs, policies and work as an engaged, innovative corporate citizen, please visit www.agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005127/en/