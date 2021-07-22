checkAd

Health Plan of Nevada Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits in Nevada

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), a UnitedHealthcare company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Nevada to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

In total, UnitedHealthcare, HPN’s parent company, is donating $11.4 million through Empowering Health grants across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.

Grant recipients in Nevada include:

  • The Just One Project – $300,000 to expand the Community Family Market, giving low-wealth families in Las Vegas access to healthy food and providing wraparound services through case management, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program application assistance, transportation resources, health care referrals and financial education.
  • Food Bank of Northern Nevada – $205,000 to expand the Prescription Pantry Program to Carson City and Elko, Lyon and Mineral counties, providing food insecure individuals with chronic conditions access to healthier foods tailored to their specific needs through partnerships with hospitals and clinics.
  • Immunize Nevada – $175,000 to help increase childhood immunization rates and reduce significant disparities by hiring a vaccine equity manager, conducting a study to identify immunization gaps, and providing immunization education and no-cost immunization clinics in communities with identified gaps.
  • United Citizens Foundation – $150,000 to support access to holistic and patient-centered behavioral and mental health care for Clark County School District students and families who are uninsured, undocumented or otherwise do not meet funding source guidelines.
  • Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada – $150,000 to support access to integrated health care, including behavioral health and social services, for the uninsured population in Las Vegas.
  • Living Grace Homes – $20,000 for health education programming for homeless, pregnant and parenting young women.

“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” said Kelly Simonson, president, Health Plan of Nevada’s Medicaid plan. “Through Empowering Health grants, we’re working with local organizations to provide Nevadans with greater access to essential resources in high-risk and high-need communities so they can live healthier lives.”

