Health Plan of Nevada Donates $1 Million to Nonprofits in Nevada

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), a UnitedHealthcare company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Nevada to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

In total, UnitedHealthcare, HPN’s parent company, is donating $11.4 million through Empowering Health grants across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.