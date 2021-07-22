checkAd

Curtiss-Wright Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) now expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A webcast conference call will now be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The Company previously planned to release its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.

Access Conference Call Replay:

Domestic

(855) 859-2056

International

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID

6349664

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

