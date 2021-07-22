Curtiss-Wright Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) now expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A webcast conference call will now be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The Company previously planned to release its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.