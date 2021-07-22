Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean Vehicle Grant

Arrival accelerates the global mass adoption of electric vehicles by producing sustainable and affordable commercial vehicles, with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is enabled by Arrival’s unique new method of design and production using local Microfactories which utilise the company’s in-house technologies, including software, hardware and robotics. Arrival’s first Microfactory in the United States is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the buses for ATN will be produced. Arrival currently has two microfactories in the US in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina, and intends to deploy Microfactories all over the country.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a two-million-dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). ATN has chosen to partner with Arrival as the vehicle producer for this grant and will use grant funds to replace Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buses with Arrival’s American built zero-emission battery electric buses.

“In addition to ATN’s own investments, we have been actively seeking grant funding opportunities to ensure we can meet our goal of becoming California’s first all-electric bus fleet by 2025. This investment brings us that much closer,” said Diana Kotler, ATN Executive Director. “We want to thank Congressman Lou Correa for his support of his important effort to provide sustainable and clean-air public transportation options to our community.”

Funds provided as part of the FTA’s Low or No-Emission (Low-No) Bus Program Projects will assist in the purchase of five 100% zero emission, battery-powered, 40’ buses, providing significant environmental benefits for Orange County residents and visitors. The project also includes workforce development programs. ATN will partner with local community colleges that have Electrical and Mechanical Engineering programs to provide internships to eligible students for workforce experience in the emerging zero-emission transportation industry.

“We are so pleased that ATN has chosen Arrival to support its transition to an entirely electric bus fleet and have been impressed with its commitment to sustainability, including its solar powered charging depot,” said Mike Ableson, CEO Arrival Automotive. “The Arrival Bus will change the face of public transportation when it hits the roads, making bus journeys clean, efficient, equitable and enjoyable for riders, drivers and operators. Our first order from a US transit operator is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing the US produced Arrival Bus to cities and people all over the USA.”