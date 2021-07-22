Result of AGM Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.07.2021, 17:00 | 10 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 17:00 | Providence Resources P.l.c. Result of AGM Dublin and London – 22 July - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today. ENDS INVESTOR ENQUIRIES Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Alan S Linn,

Chief Executive Officer Joe Langbroek

Investor Relations J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Joe Heron







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer