Result of AGM

Providence Resources P.l.c.
Dublin and London – 22 July - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Providence Resources
P.l.c.
Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,
Chief Executive Officer
Joe Langbroek
Investor Relations
J&E
Davy
Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell
Murray
Consultants
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Joe Heron
