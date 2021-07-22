checkAd

Del Taco Expands Presence in Northern California With New Location in Roseville

Leading Mexican chain extends footprint in the Sacramento region with 10th area restaurant

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced the opening of its newest location in Roseville at 1517 Blue Oaks Blvd. The new location is the second Del Taco restaurant in Roseville and marks the 10th location in the greater Sacramento area.

“We are extremely well known throughout California, with many locations in the southern half of the state, so we are particularly excited to continue growing a strong presence in Northern California,” said Jeff Little, Senior Vice President of Development at Del Taco. “Our first Roseville location and those in surrounding neighborhoods like Rocklin and Citrus Heights have been welcomed by the residents with open arms and we look forward to bringing them not only a new location, but several exciting promotions in the near future.”

Residents in the Sacramento metro area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items like the recently expanded Crunchtada lineup with more toppings variety, more flavor, and more value stacked on top of a large 6 1/2 inch freshly fried tortilla. Starting today, they can also enjoy Del Taco’s NEW Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos available in three flavors including Egg & Cheese, Hashbrowns & Beef and Hashbrowns & Bacon during breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Del Taco Mobile App users will receive a coupon in their offer wallet for a Free Breakfast Taco with any purchase beginning Thursday, July 22.**

The new Roseville restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Roseville can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.  

The newest Del Taco will deliver the incredible value options on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu***, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. There are also hamburgers, Crinkle Cut fries, a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the new location.

For those interested in joining the Roseville Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers. Del Taco is also seeking multi-unit operators in Central and Northern California and Pacific Northwest who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. Those interested in learning more about franchising opportunities can visit deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

**Offer valid 7/22/21 through 7/28/21. Purchase required, valid during breakfast hours only. App registration required to access deals. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary.

*** Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit  www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Tara Woodall
Allison+Partners for Del Taco
deltaco@allisonpr.com
619-342-9386

 





