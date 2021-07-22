checkAd

IGI Cybersecurity to Sponsor 2021 Telarus Partner Summit

IGI Cybersecurity will sponsor and attend the annual event for Channel Partners held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) will be sponsoring the annual Telarus Partner Summit next week in San Diego. IGI is an exclusive supplier with Telarus and one of the first suppliers to offer cybersecurity services and solutions through the large Master Agent.

Telarus Partner Summit is a four-day event, from July 27-30, designed to educate partners and help them connect with suppliers. The event includes training, educational panels and sessions, a supplier expo, and a technology lab.

"We are excited to see many of our Telarus partners in person at the upcoming Partner Summit," said Kimberly Moore, National Channel Manager. "This event is a great opportunity to meet with existing partners and connect with the Telarus partner community to help more MSPs and resellers bring cybersecurity to their customers."

The IGI Channel Team will be meeting on-site with partners and showcasing our services at the Expo Hall. IGI services offered through Telarus include Virtual CISO, Incident Response, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more.

The IGI CyberLabs team will also be on-site as part of the Tech Lab to demo its patented Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution, its proprietary SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber attack.

Learn more at www.IGIcybersecurity.com or learn more about Nodeware at www.nodeware.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People™.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing
mbrandow@igius.com
(585) 727-0983

Infinite Group, Inc.
175 Sully's Trail
Suite 202
Pittsford, NY 14534

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656650/IGI-Cybersecurity-to-Sponsor-2021-Te ...

Disclaimer

