Directorate change





Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the resignation of Roger Smith as a Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from the close of the 2021 Annual General Meeting which took place today.

Following Mr Smith’s resignation Neal Ransome, who has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2016, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company, stepping down from his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee; and Andrew Boteler has been appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Mr Ransome said “Roger has been on the board of Octopus AIM VCT plc since its inception in 1998, and Chairman since 2016. During that time Roger has made a substantial contribution to the success and good governance of the Company. On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Roger very much and wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Additionally, Andrew Boteler has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of LungLife AI, Inc. with effect from 8 July 2021. This disclosure is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14 R of the Listing Rules.













