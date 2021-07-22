checkAd

DGAP-Stimmrechte Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
22.07.2021, 17:11  |  31   |   |   

Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A.
Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

22.07.2021 / 17:11
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
(to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are attachedii:
Novem Group S.A.
2. Reason for the notification
(please tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or disposal of
voting rights An acquisition
or disposal of financial
instruments An event changing
the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject
to the notification
obligationiv:
Name: COFRA Holding AG City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable): Grafenauweg 10, 6300 Zug, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)v:
COFRA Treasury S.à r.l.;
Registered office: 19-21,
Route d'Arlon, L-8009
Strassen; RCS: B130920
5. Date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:
16/07/2021
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of voting To- Total voting rights tal number of rights through of voting atta- financial both rights of ched to instruments in % issuervii shares (total of (7.A (total 7.B.1 + + of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation on the 10.28% 0.00% 10.2- 43,030,300 date on which threshold was 8% crossed or reached
Position of previous % % % notification (if applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
de-
tails
of the
resul-
ting
situa-
tion
on the
date
on
which
the
thres-
hold
was
cros-
sed or
rea-
ched-
viii:
A:
Voting
rights


Seite 1 von 5
Novem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Novem - Autozulieferer aus Vorbach (Bayern)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Stimmrechte Novem Group S.A. (deutsch) Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A. Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP 4: Deutschland und USA einigen sich bei Nord Stream 2 - Kritik aus Kiew (1) 
Ölpreise weiten Kursgewinne aus
DGAP-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
Russland kritisiert 'feindlichen' Ton der Erklärung zu Nord Stream 2
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax beschleunigt Erholung vor der EZB-Sitzung (1) 
WDH: Präsident Ruhani warnt vor Eskalation der Proteste im Iran
BP schließt wegen Fernfahrermangel vereinzelt britische Tankstellen
Aktien Frankfurt: Gewinne vor wichtigen EZB-Entscheidungen
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU meldet starkes Wachstum in Q1 2021/22 und bestätigt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr ...
Titel
Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen lasten schwer auf dem Dax
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Selbst starke Quartalszahlen drohen als Kurstreiber auszufallen
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen schicken den Dax auf Talfahrt
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Zahlen von SAP und Daimler bremsen den Dax aus
AKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE fallen unter 30 Euro - Hochwasser verursacht Probleme
INDEX-FLASH: Europaweiter Kursrutsch verschärft sich - Corona-Sorgen belasten
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinnwarnungen setzen Rekord-Dax unter Druck
ROUNDUP 4: Deutschland und USA einigen sich bei Nord Stream 2 - Kritik aus Kiew (1) 
Titel
Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
ROUNDUP: Opec+ hadert mit Förderpolitik - Verhandlungen gehen am Montag weiter
Linke fordert Stopp für weitere Corona-Lockerungen
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen lasten schwer auf dem Dax
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
ANALYSE: Metzler ordnet 'Top 10 Liste' neu - Etwas mehr Wachstum im Fokus
Ölpreise geraten nach neuen Mehrjahreshochs deutlich unter Druck
WDH/HINWEIS/Aktien New York: Kein Handel an der Wall Street
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac brechen ein - Analyst: Daten ausreichend für Zulassung
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Selbst starke Quartalszahlen drohen als Kurstreiber auszufallen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:04 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
21.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
21.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
20.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19.07.21Novem: Schwacher Start ins Börsenleben
4investors | Kommentare
19.07.21DGAP-DD: Novem Group S.A. english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
19.07.21DGAP-DD: Novem Group S.A. deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
19.07.21DGAP-DD: Novem Group S.A. english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
19.07.21DGAP-DD: Novem Group S.A. deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
19.07.21DGAP-DD: Novem Group S.A. english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings