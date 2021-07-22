checkAd

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028 Increasing focus on developing technologically advanced electrodes and high preference for non-invasive surgical procedures are key factors driving market growth, Says Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in stimulation methods

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing focus on developing technologically advanced electrodes and high preference for non-invasive surgical procedures are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on clinical trials to ascertain the safety and efficacy of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) procedure in a number of clinical applications is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Ongoing research and number of clinical trials on DBS is allowing researchers and scientists to gain valuable insights on mechanisms of deep brain stimulation, to discover new brain targets for existing and new indications, as well as to refine targeting techniques and post-operative programming techniques for optimizing clinical and therapeutic outcomes. In recent years, a number of clinical trials have been conducted to investigate therapeutic efficiency of deep brain stimulation as a treatment modality for patients suffering behavioral, functional, and cognitive disabilities associated with Alzheimer's Disease.

Implantable electrodes which measures brain activity reliably and deliver electrical stimulus to targeted tissues of the brain are being increasingly employed in treatment of a number of neuropsychiatric disorders and neurological diseases. In recent years, flexible thin-film electrodes have gained particular attention for minimizing the rate of damage and invasiveness upon implantation. Researchers are also aiming to optimize electrodes mechanical and electrical properties to safely deliver electrical impulses to the brain. Increasing usage of electrodes for treating a number of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with growing demand for technologically advanced electrodes among healthcare professionals is expected to drive market growth. Ongoing research activities to develop biocompatible electrode to treat neurological disorders is further driving revenue growth of the market.

