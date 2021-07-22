checkAd

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Score Media and Gaming Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SCR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) resulting from allegations that theScore may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased theScore securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2125.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: theScore conducted its initial public offering on or around February 25, 2021, selling 6 million shares of Class A stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on July 13, 2021, post-market, theScore reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2021. theScore reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.78, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, among other results. theScore also reported an EBITDA loss of $21.1 million, in comparison with a loss of $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, citing “primarily … additional expenses incurred in connection with the ongoing expansion of the Company’s gaming operations as well as costs and professional service fees related to the recently completed U.S. initial public offering.”

On this news, theScore’s shares fell $1.75 per share, or 9%, to close at $15.99 per share on July 14, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

