Intention to Fundraise
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.07.2021, 17:30 | 15 | 0 |
22 July 2021
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further information please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 3935 4186
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0