Intention to Fundraise





Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 3935 4186