EANS-Tip Announcement Telekom Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Telekom Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 22.07.2021
Publication Location: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results


Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
Telekom Austria AG
Tel.: +43 (0) 50 664 39420
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
A-1020 Wien
phone: 004350664 47500
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@a1.group
WWW: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/30035/4975828
OTS: Telekom Austria AG
ISIN: AT0000720008


