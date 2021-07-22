BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million

Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its revenues for the first half of 2021.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: « The first half of the year was characterized by the continued dynamic growth of our business, particularly in Europe, and by the strengthening of our technological leadership. Several collaborations and partnerships have been established with key players in the supply chain and tech industry, illustrating BALYO's disruptive positioning, recognized for its innovative robotic solutions. Recently launched, our new logistics platform allows us to promote to our customers and prospects the high value-added functionalities of our robots for diversified logistics applications in complex environments. We are convinced that these milestones, combined with the launch of the second generation of even more intelligent robots, will support the commercial momentum in the second half of 2021 ».