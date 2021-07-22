Great success of the capital increase reserved for employees

Albioma is announcing that it has successfully completed its second capital increase reserved for members of the Group savings plan (Albioma Invest 2021).

More than 48% of eligible employees and former employees subscribed to the operation, the precise terms of which were made public in a press release dated 5 May 2021.

The capital increase, which was oversubscribed, resulted in the issue, at a unit price of €24.48 (corresponding to 70% of the reference price), of 197,386 new shares representing 0.62% of the share capital. It will bring the stake of the Albioma FCPE to approximately 1.5% of the share capital. The shares, which carry current dividend rights, were admitted today to trading on Euronext Paris.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The very strong participation of our employees in this second operation reflects their support for Albioma’s business project. It also confirms our intention to continue structuring a strong employee share-ownership on a regular basis."

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment