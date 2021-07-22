checkAd

ID Logistics Acceleration of Growth in Q2 2021

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the second quarter 2021.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « ID Logistics has completed another quarter of strong activity, both in France and outside France, where our growth momentum is not slowing down. The continued growth of our revenues is even more noticeable given that the Group managed to keep its revenues stable in the second quarter of 2020 marked by strict lockdown measures in several countries ».

Revenues (€ million)

2021

2020

Change

2021-2020

Like-for-like %
change 2021-2020*

First quarter

 

 

 

 

France

180.8

173.5

+4.2%

+4.2%

International

254.9

219.0

+16.4%

+24.0%

Total

435.7

392.5

+11.0%

+15.0%

Second quarter

 

 

 

 

France

195.9

170.6

+14.8%

+14.8%

International

261.5

213.5

+22.5%

+25.1%

Total

457.4

384.1

+19.1%

+20.5%

First half

