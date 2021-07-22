Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the second quarter 2021.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « ID Logistics has completed another quarter of strong activity, both in France and outside France, where our growth momentum is not slowing down. The continued growth of our revenues is even more noticeable given that the Group managed to keep its revenues stable in the second quarter of 2020 marked by strict lockdown measures in several countries ».