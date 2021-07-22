2021 gross margin guidance revised up to around €85m

and EBITDAr1 target of between 22% and 25% maintained

Paris, July 22, 2021 – 5.45pm CEST – Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), an expert in data transformation for major brands, today announced its gross margin in H1 2021 and revised up its 2021 gross margin guidance to around €85m.

Guillaume de Roquemaurel and Vincent Luciani, Artefact’s Co-CEOs, commented: “Our highly positive business momentum indicators for H1 2021 reflect Artefact’s strategic positioning, which harnesses our data services and our cutting-edge AI expertise to support the digitalisation pursued by major groups’ brands and their shift to embrace a consumer-centric organisation. This momentum is underpinned by our higher international profile. We now have positions in the three main global hubs in the data transformation and data-driven marketing market, after we recently opened an office in the United States.

We reached a key milestone in 2020, with the completion of our drive to refocus Artefact around the most profitable activities, and we believe we are now firmly on course for a trajectory of sustainable and profitable growth. Buoyed by our confidence in the current momentum powered by the success of our full line of services, we are revising up our 2021 gross margin guidance to around €85m and reiterating our EBITDAr margin target of between 22% and 25%.”



Significant improvement in gross margin in H1 2021 and very strong Q2 performance with growth of 25%

Artefact’s first-half 2021 gross margin rose 18% at constant currency rate to €40.3m. The shift to refocus our solutions mix around Data Consulting and Data Marketing continues to make headway, and these two fast-growing businesses contributed close to 70% of gross margin in the first six months of 2021.

Building on an already buoyant first quarter when growth hit 12% at constant currency rate, business momentum gained pace in Q2 2021, with growth reaching 25% and gross margin rising to €20.3m.

Strong business growth across all regions, with significant acceleration in the pace of development in international markets

Gross margin trends by region in H1 2021