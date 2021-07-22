checkAd

HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires office property in Stuttgart and sells two further high-street retail properties

22.07.2021
HAMBORNER REIT AG
HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires office property in Stuttgart and sells two further high-street retail properties

22.07.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires office property in Stuttgart and sells two further high-street retail properties

- Acquisition of a 'manage-to-core' property with attractive appreciation potential

- Further reduction of city centre retail property portfolio share

- Ongoing reinvestment of sales proceeds

Duisburg, 22 July 2021 - HAMBORNER REIT AG today has signed the purchase agreement for an office property in Stuttgart.

The acquired property is a multi-tenant office building constructed in the 1990s at the established 'Wallgraben' office and business site in the Vaihingen district. The location offers outstanding infrastructure access, consistently low vacancy rates and a steady rise in demand for office space.

The office property has approximately 5,900 m² of flexible rental space and high quality of features, which is to be enhanced further by selective modernisation work inside and out. The renovations will be carried out in line with the company's sustainability strategy and include upgrading the façade and modernising the technical building facilities.

The property currently has an occupancy rate of around 93% with an average remaining lease term of approximately 2.4 years. Given the forthcoming letting requirements in the short to medium term, the property has substantial potential for appreciation. This potential is to be leveraged on the basis of a comprehensive re-letting concept in line with the 'manage-to-core' approach.

"The office property in Stuttgart is an excellent addition to our manage-to-core portfolio currently in composition. Given the dynamic development of the location and the building's existing quality, we are confident of the success of our re-letting activities and of sustainably increasing the value of this property," said Niclas Karoff, CEO of HAMBORNER REIT AG.

