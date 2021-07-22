Nexstar Media Promotes Ron Romines to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager

Mr. Romines has been the Vice President and General Manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte, North Carolina (DMA #22). In this capacity, Mr. Romines was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of WJZY-TV (FOX), WMYT-TV (MyNet) and FOX46.com.

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it has promoted Ron Romines as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, overseeing the company’s broadcast and digital operations in various markets across the country. Mr. Romines will assume his new responsibilities on July 26 and report to Andrew Alford, Nexstar Media’s President of Broadcasting. He will be based at Nexstar’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

During his tenure in Charlotte, Mr. Romines was instrumental in helping transform Nexstar’s local media businesses into extremely efficient and highly competitive operations. Under his leadership, WJZY-TV expanded local news programming by ten hours per week, launching new hour-long weekday newscasts at Noon and 4 p.m. ET. Mr. Romines led the creation and development of a variety of exclusive local sports programming, including “Charlotte Sports Live,” the market’s only nightly sports highlight show, and “Black & Blue Live,” which precedes Carolina Panther NFL football games and is syndicated across Nexstar television stations serving seven markets in the region. He and his team also drove significant gains in digital revenue, page views, and unique visitors to FOX46.com by launching a new news application and the site’s first-ever breaking news alerts.

Mr. Romines brings 30 years of broadcast experience to his new role, including serving as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Nexstar in 2019 and 2020. He first joined Nexstar in January 2017, following the company’s acquisition of Media General, Inc., where he served as Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV and news10.com in Albany, NY (DMA #59). Mr. Romines joined WTEN-TV in 2005 as General Sales Manager and spent 14 years at the station, becoming Vice President and General Manager in 2014. Throughout his tenure at WTEN-TV, he consistently delivered strong ratings, revenue, and market share growth, along with exceptional client service and a deep commitment to the community.