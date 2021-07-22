PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 20 July 2021 issued by Ackermans & van Haaren NV shows that both a passive threshold overrun and an acquisition of voting securities took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV in Leasinvest Real Estate has increased, so that Ackermans & van Haaren NV now holds 64.66% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").

The notification comprises the following information: