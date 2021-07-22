Leasinvest Real Estate NV Publication of a transparency notification
PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS
A notification of 20 July 2021 issued by Ackermans & van Haaren NV shows that both a passive threshold overrun and an acquisition of voting securities took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV in Leasinvest Real Estate has increased, so that Ackermans & van Haaren NV now holds 64.66% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").
The notification comprises the following information:
REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights - Passive threshold overrun
NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.
PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT
|Name and legal form
|Address
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp
|Leasinvest Services NV
|Schermersstraat 42, 2000 Antwerp
TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021
THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 60%
DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919
DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification*
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|1 481 959
|7 632 176
|64.65%
|Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV
|6
|0
|0.00%
|Leasinvest Services NV
|204
|408
|0.00%
|Sub-total
|1 482 169
|7 632 584
|64.66%
|TOTAL
|7 632 584
|64.66%
*based on a denominator of 4,938,870
