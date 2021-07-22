checkAd

INmune Bio acquires LUMICKS' z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer to accelerate the development of its NK cell platform for cancer treatments

AMSTERDAM, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading next generation life science tools company renowned for its innovative platforms for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, has installed its ground-breaking z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer at INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB).

INmune Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing new therapies that modulate the innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's. Its Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform, INKmune is a "pseudokine" which drives a patient's own natural killer (NK) cells to memory-type NK cells which kill persistent tumors that survive initial treatments.

INmune Bio is employing the z-Movi cell avidity analysis platform to demonstrate that the mechanism of action of the tumor-priming is the increase in NK cell:tumor cell avidity. Early data acquired by the z-Movi support their hypothesis that increased cell avidity enhances NK cell killing of tumor cells. This allows screening of batches of INKmune for potency and provides a potential biomarker of in vivo activity by measuring the tumor avidity of NK cells isolated from patients before and after INKmune treatment.

"The z-Movi is the first high throughput tool I have seen to reliably measure cell:cell avidity, allowing us to dissect the temporal nature of the formation of NK cell:tumor cell synapse as well as the critical components required for synapse stability and NK cell triggering. These data are incredibly valuable for our continued development of INKmune but, equally importantly, establishing the mechanism of action of INKmune as "increasing NK avidity" gives us a perfect tool and assay to measure potency of batches of INKmune, which is required by drug regulatory agencies" said Professor Lowdell, CSO of INmune Bio.

The z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer is a novel platform that measures the binding strength between target and immune cells, which is a key event in the mode of action of immune products. Furthermore, the z-Movi platform provides these measurements across a large population of cells, rapidly, with single-cell resolution. Cell avidity solutions have the potential to shorten the drug development cycle for adoptive cell therapies and other immune-therapies and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

