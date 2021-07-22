checkAd

Focus Home Interactive Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 18:14  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French actor in the video games industry, announced its revenue for the first quarter 2021/22 for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2020/21 Revenue

In millions of euros

Non audited

Q1 2021/22

Q1 2020/21

Variation

Catalogue

17.0

37.1

-54%

Back-catalogue

23.8

27.1

-11%

Deck 13

0.3

-

-

Group

41.2

64.3

-36%

Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board, declared:Although the health context and the successive lockdown period allowed us to achieve very good performance in 2020/21, they have carried weight in the development of our future games. In line with our long-term growth ambitions, we have decided to postpone the release of certain games in order to guarantee our quality standards and the future success of these titles. This has an immediate impact on our 2021/22 revenue target, which has now been shifted to 2022/23 on a like-for-like basis. At the same time, we are actively pursuing our search for external growth opportunities on the strength of our financial capacity (of more than €200 million), while maintaining a reasoned approach to pricing. We are convinced that these decisions strengthen our Group and its capacity to create value”.

John Bert, Managing Director, added:We started the year with a wealth of game releases in the first quarter. However, the health context has heavily impacted on our production processes and our upcoming releases for the rest of the year. By deciding to postpone certain games, we are affirming our high standards and demonstrating our position as a responsible publisher committed to quality and solicitous about offering the best possible experience to our players. Focus teams and our partner studios are strongly committed to the many upcoming launches to make them commercial and critical successes on a par with those that constitute the Group’s history. With the high-quality partnerships we have recently signed and the ambitious games currently in development, we are confident in the future”.

Seite 1 von 4
Focus Home Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22 Regulatory News: FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French actor in the video games industry, announced its revenue for the first quarter 2021/22 for the period ending June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year 2020/21 Revenue In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21Focus Home Interactive Posted Record Results Again in 2020/21 and Structured Itself to Accelerate Its Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten