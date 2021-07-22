Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board, declared: “Although the health context and the successive lockdown period allowed us to achieve very good performance in 2020/21, they have carried weight in the development of our future games. In line with our long-term growth ambitions, we have decided to postpone the release of certain games in order to guarantee our quality standards and the future success of these titles. This has an immediate impact on our 2021/22 revenue target, which has now been shifted to 2022/23 on a like-for-like basis. At the same time, we are actively pursuing our search for external growth opportunities on the strength of our financial capacity (of more than €200 million), while maintaining a reasoned approach to pricing. We are convinced that these decisions strengthen our Group and its capacity to create value”.

John Bert, Managing Director, added: "We started the year with a wealth of game releases in the first quarter. However, the health context has heavily impacted on our production processes and our upcoming releases for the rest of the year. By deciding to postpone certain games, we are affirming our high standards and demonstrating our position as a responsible publisher committed to quality and solicitous about offering the best possible experience to our players. Focus teams and our partner studios are strongly committed to the many upcoming launches to make them commercial and critical successes on a par with those that constitute the Group's history. With the high-quality partnerships we have recently signed and the ambitious games currently in development, we are confident in the future".








