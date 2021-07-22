checkAd

AB Science today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 18:10  |  17   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE III AB09004 STUDY IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESEARCH (AAIC 2021)

Paris, 22 July, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021).

The AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Last year’s virtual conference event attracted over 31,000 registered attendees and more than 3,000 scientific presentations. This year the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) is taking place both in person (Denver, USA) and online (hybrid model of delivery).

Professor Bruno Dubois, director of the Institute of Memory and Alzheimer’s Disease at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris and coordinating investigator of study AB09004, will present key results as part of the meeting’s session on human clinical trials.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
Presentation Title:     Masitinib in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease: Results from study AB09004
Date and time:         Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM (MT)

Professor Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France, said: There is an urgent need for innovative drug development approaches that target non-amyloid pathways in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Selection of this abstract for an oral presentation at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is an indication of masitinib’s potential impact on the treatment landscape for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and also of the level of interest being generated by this groundbreaking approach”.

About masitinib
Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) PRESS RELEASE AB SCIENCE TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE III AB09004 STUDY IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESEARCH (AAIC 2021) Paris, 22 July, 2021, 6pm CET AB Science SA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board