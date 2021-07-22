AB Science today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

AB SCIENCE TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE III AB0 9004 STUDY IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESEARCH (AAIC 2021 )

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021).

The AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Last year’s virtual conference event attracted over 31,000 registered attendees and more than 3,000 scientific presentations. This year the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) is taking place both in person (Denver, USA) and online (hybrid model of delivery).

Professor Bruno Dubois, director of the Institute of Memory and Alzheimer’s Disease at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris and coordinating investigator of study AB09004, will present key results as part of the meeting’s session on human clinical trials.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Masitinib in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease: Results from study AB09004

Date and time: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM (MT)

Professor Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France, said: “There is an urgent need for innovative drug development approaches that target non-amyloid pathways in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Selection of this abstract for an oral presentation at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is an indication of masitinib’s potential impact on the treatment landscape for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and also of the level of interest being generated by this groundbreaking approach”.

About masitinib

Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.