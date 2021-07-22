Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Featured on Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid

Harbor Custom Homes Viewpoint segment focuses on the national housing shortage, urban flight, and the growth of telework across the U.S. COVID - 19 exacerbated the pre-pandemic housing shortage by driving inventory to record lows. Forced with lockdowns, school closures, and limited access to offices, restaurants and other amenities, urban populations have sought out larger homes in the suburbs and rural areas that provides additional space for telework, children’s play areas, and fitness.

Gig Harbor, Washington , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it will be featured on the Viewpoint program regarding the effects of Covid -19 on the single-family home market.

“We are purchasing lots and land in some of the fastest-growing and strongest job markets in the country. Our objective to address the lot shortage in the communities we serve is through acquisition and development of land to create more lots for home building. By creating planned communities and building the site infrastructure, such as the roads, sidewalks, and utilities, Harbor Custom Development is helping ease the shortage of housing in the areas we serve,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Homes.

