ADOCIA Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today its second quarter revenue and net cash position for the period ending on June 30, 2021.

Revenue Detail for the Second Quarter of 2021

In (€) thousands, IFRS standards (unaudited)

 

06/30/2021
(3 months)

 

06/30/2020
(3 months)

 

06/30/2021
(6 months)

 

06/30/2020
(6 months)

Licensing revenues

 

112

 

68

 

227

 

521

Research and collaborative agreements

 

175

 

101

 

175

 

101

REVENUE

 

287

 

169

 

402

 

622

- Revenue was primarily due to the licensing agreements signed with Tonghua Dongbao (THDB) in 2018, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other territories in Asia and the Middle East.

- The revenue recognized in the first six months of 2021 (EUR 0.4 million) reflects the progress of research and development services provided by Adocia in the context of product transfer and development as well as additional services requested by THDB.

Net Cash Position

The Company had a cash position of EUR 20.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to EUR 28.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash consumption for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 7.4 million, slightly below last year's level (EUR 7.8 million).

