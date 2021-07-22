Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 22 July 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 860,254 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 46.8 pence per share.

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Following the transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 439,546,021 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800

