checkAd

WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 18:30  |  42   |   |   

WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices

Zero Trust is a cybersecurity concept centered on the belief that organizations should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its security perimeters and instead must digitally verify anything and everything trying to connect to its systems before granting access.

Pegasus malware infects iPhones and Android devices and allows hackers to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

To prevent installing Pegasus, only open links from known and trusted contacts and sources when using your device. Make sure your device is updated with any relevant patches and upgrades. If you use Android, don't rely on notifications for new versions of the operating system. Download wiseid.com and use digital certificates to encrypt your communications and secure your email. It’s free!

Geneva, Switzerland – July 22, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISeID platform, through WISeID Cloud and CloudSign features, provides a Zero Trust Approach as a new way to secure mobile communications and cloud interactions and mitigate online security risks associated with remote teleworking and increasing use of mobile phones as authentication and payment devices. In 2020, WISeKey intensified its investments in Zero Trust developments to create advanced solutions to provide remote users/workforce with an easy-to-use and end-to-end Zero Trust approach.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect the global economy, many companies and organizations have adapted to the new reality where professional interactions with customers and among employees are conducted electronically. These organizations are following Zero Trust networking principles allowing them to address the security requirements driven by the rapid digital transformation and expansion of their remote workforce. Companies are now required to act quickly in order to mitigate the cybersecurity risks created by the sudden shift to remote work caused by the pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices Zero Trust is a cybersecurity concept centered on the belief that organizations should not automatically trust anything inside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board