WISeKey’s Zero Trust Solution Helps WISeID.com Users Prevent Pegasus Malware that Infects iPhones and Androids Devices

Zero Trust is a cybersecurity concept centered on the belief that organizations should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its security perimeters and instead must digitally verify anything and everything trying to connect to its systems before granting access.

Pegasus malware infects iPhones and Android devices and allows hackers to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

To prevent installing Pegasus, only open links from known and trusted contacts and sources when using your device. Make sure your device is updated with any relevant patches and upgrades. If you use Android, don't rely on notifications for new versions of the operating system. Download wiseid.com and use digital certificates to encrypt your communications and secure your email. It’s free!

Geneva, Switzerland – July 22, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISeID platform, through WISeID Cloud and CloudSign features, provides a Zero Trust Approach as a new way to secure mobile communications and cloud interactions and mitigate online security risks associated with remote teleworking and increasing use of mobile phones as authentication and payment devices. In 2020, WISeKey intensified its investments in Zero Trust developments to create advanced solutions to provide remote users/workforce with an easy-to-use and end-to-end Zero Trust approach.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect the global economy, many companies and organizations have adapted to the new reality where professional interactions with customers and among employees are conducted electronically. These organizations are following Zero Trust networking principles allowing them to address the security requirements driven by the rapid digital transformation and expansion of their remote workforce. Companies are now required to act quickly in order to mitigate the cybersecurity risks created by the sudden shift to remote work caused by the pandemic.