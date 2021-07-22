checkAd

Become a Racing Legend - A Thrilling Next-generation Motorsport Story From Codemasters Launching In 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced GRID Legends, a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow. GRID Legends will be released in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

GRID Legends - Key Art (Graphic: Business Wire)

The legendary GRID World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

GRID Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.

“GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters. “We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months.”

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and F1. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About Codemasters

Codemasters is an award-winning British video game developer and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high-quality racing games including DiRT, GRID, Project CARS, and the BAFTA award-winning official F1 series of videogames.

For more information on Codemasters’ product portfolio, please visit www.codemasters.com. Join in the conversation with @codemasters on Twitter or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/codemasters.

Codemasters is an Electronic Arts studio (NASDAQ: EA)

Category: EA Studios

Wertpapier


