SRAC; SRACW; SRACU CLASS ACTION ALERT Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) (“Stable Road”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Stable Road securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Stable Road is a special purpose acquisition company. SRC-NI Holdings, LLC (the “Sponsor”) served as the sponsor of Stable Road during the Class Period. In November 2019, the Sponsor, Brian Kabot, Stable Road’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chairman, and James Norris, Stable Road’s Chief Financial Officer, took Stable Road public via an initial public offering (the “IPO”). While Stable Road did not identify any target companies at the time of the IPO, the IPO offering materials stated that Stable Road planned to pursue an acquisition focused in the cannabis sector. Momentus Inc. (“Momentus”) was an acquisition target of Stable Road during the Class Period. Momentus is a private commercial space company headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The Class Period commences on October 7, 2020, when Stable Road and Momentus issued a joint press release announcing that Stable Road had agreed to acquire Momentus in a proposed merger, subject to shareholder approval (the “Merger”). On October 13, 2020, Stable Road filed on a Form 8-K an investor presentation regarding the Merger. The investor presentation stated that Momentus had an enterprise value of $1.2 billion and stated that its “Groundbreaking Water Propulsion Technology” had been “[s]uccessfully tested . . . on a demo flight launched mid-2019.” The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose the adverse facts about Momentus’ business, operations, and prospects and Stable Road’s due diligence activities in connection with the Merger.

