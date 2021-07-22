Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on August 11, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on August 11 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 8056208.