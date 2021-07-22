AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company Under Review With Positive Implications

PRIAC’s Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with positive implications following the announcement that Empower Retirement (legally known as Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (Prudential) [NYSE: PRU] have entered into a definitive agreement for Empower Retirement to acquire Prudential’s full-service retirement business including PRIAC. Prudential’s full-service retirement recordkeeping business comprises more than 4,300 workplace savings plans, through which approximately four million plan participants have saved $314 billion in assets. It also includes more than 1,800 employees, retirement recordkeeping and administration services to financial professionals, plan sponsors and participants.

AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company (PRIAC), headquartered in Newark, NJ.

The positive implications reflect AM Best’s expectation that PRIAC will benefit from the financial strength of Empower Retirement’s ultimate parent, Great-West Lifeco Inc., as it becomes integrated into its existing retirement business. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.

The ratings will remain under review until the transaction closes, all customary regulatory approvals are received and AM Best evaluates PRIAC’s role in the Empower organization.

