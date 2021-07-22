checkAd

EMF Doubles Infrared Coating Production Capacity

CONCORD, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (“Dynasil” or the “Company”), a developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical, and industrial markets, today announces that its subsidiary EMF has brought additional coating chambers online that double its production capacity for infrared (IR) applications.

“To keep up with growing demand for IR optics, EMF has installed additional production capacity for IR substrates including germanium (Ge), silicon (Si), zinc selenide (ZnSe), zinc sulfide (ZnS), and chalcogenides at scale. With this increase in IR coating capacity, along with our custom-designed Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) chamber, EMF has positioned itself as a leader in the infrared coating market – both in terms of capacity and breadth of capabilities,” said Paul M. Schulz, President of EMF.

EMF’s IR and DLC chambers are built on state-of-the-art-technology providing the capability to successfully coat and deliver infrared optics for the most demanding commercial and military applications.

EMF will be promoting its IR coating capabilities among its extensive portfolio of commercial high-volume and large format optical coating solutions at booth 741 during the 2021 SPIE Optics & Photonics exhibition from August 3-5 at the San Diego Convention Center. EMF can also be reached at +1-800-456-7070 and info@emf-corp.com

About Dynasil
Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Concord, MA, with additional operations in MA, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com. 


CONTACT: Contact:

200 Baker Ave #301, Concord, MA 01742
978-759-7201




