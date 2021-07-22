checkAd

The Coretec Group Further Expands CHS Evaluation Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 20:00  |  35   |   |   

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has entered into an agreement with The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to evaluate The Coretec Group’s Cyclohexasilane (CHS) in the creation of silicon anodes.

CEA’s focus will be on the following areas:

  • optimization of silicon nanowire growth by tuning temperature, time, quantity, and metal catalysts,
  • characterization of product by infrared spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy, and
  • direct comparisons of silicon nanowires made with The Coretec Group’s CHS, and silicon nanowires made with diphenyl silane, specifically nanowire morphology and yield.

CEA’s evaluation has the potential to impact silicon anodes by providing an alternative method to fabricating them with the desired size, aspect ratios, and morphology.

Dr. Pascale Chenevier will be leading the research, a senior scientist in nanoscience for energy at CEA, France since 2004 that has 46 peer-reviewed papers and 9 patents. She is a principal investigator on silicon nanowire-based nanomaterials for high energy density lithium-ion battery anodes and a member of the scientific board of the Grenoble chemistry research network ARCANE.

"As we further evaluate the value of our CHS in target applications, partnerships with researchers like Dr. Chevenier and institutions like CEA are critical. Dr. Chevenier’s experience and scientific acumen in the area of silicon related materials in lithium-ion batteries is exactly the right fit for us.” said Dr. Tokarz, head of partnerships for The Coretec Group.

Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., is responsible for managing global research institutions as they evaluate CHS to further the patenting of The Coretec Group’s intellectual property and partnering with customers as they integrate CHS into their proprietary processes. Michelle earned her Ph.D. in Materials Science and a dual master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com and follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

The Coretec Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Coretec Group Further Expands CHS Evaluation Partnerships The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has entered into an agreement with The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to evaluate The Coretec Group’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
Pfizer Provides Update on U.S. FDA Review of Abrocitinib and XELJANZ Filings
PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21The Coretec Group erweitert ihr Portfolio an geistigem Eigentum
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21The Coretec Group broadens its Intellectual Property Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten