Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.”