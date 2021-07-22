checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 20:10  |  32   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Piedmont securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Piedmont Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. On July 20, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating ...
Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
Pfizer Provides Update on U.S. FDA Review of Abrocitinib and XELJANZ Filings
PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:00 UhrPIEDMONT LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Piedmont Lithium Inc. on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
00:17 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Goldexperte Bußler: Kaufchance bei den Silberminen!?
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
21.07.21Piedmont Lithium Makes Presentation to Gaston County Commissioners and Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PLL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Piedmont Expands Spodumene Resources Through Investments in IronRidge Resources
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten