checkAd

(Correction) Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) Signs Distribution Deal with KKAI 50 TV For Honolulu, Hawaii

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 20:05  |  24   |   |   

Boca Raton, Florida, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution deal with KKAI 50 TV for the area of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding Hawaiian Islands. 

Universal Media Group Inc., which produces a weekly documentary television series “Before The Fame” with Mike Sherman, showcasing some of the biggest superstars in sports, music and entertainment will now be broadcasting daily on KKAI 50 TV in Honolulu Hawaii. 

“Getting distribution in the Hawaii Islands is a monumental achievement as the market is underserved,” says Mike Sherman, President of Universal Media Group. He continues, “Now everybody on Oahu and the surrounding Hawaiian Islands can enjoy our highly demanded documentaries on some of the biggest stars in television such as Mike Tyson, Jamie Fox, DJ Khaled, Chuck Lidell and many more.”

Hawaii is known for some historical television shows such as Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI. Now everyone on the Hawaiian Islands can now enjoy “Before The Fame” with Mike Sherman on Monday through Friday on Channel KKAI 50 Honolulu.  Here is a quick look at what's to come... https://vimeo.com/577933876

Further, company updates will be forthcoming regarding our plans to uplist to OTCQB in the immediate, while working towards our Nasdaq uplisting.  Stay tuned...

About KKAI 50 TV:
About KKAI, virtual channel 50 (UHF digital channel 29), is serving Honolulu, Hawaii, United States that is licensed to Kailua. The station is owned by Kailua Television, LLC. KKAI 50 TV is located north of Kailua. Since March 2018, the station is available statewide on Oceanic Spectrum digital channel 50.

Contact:
Universal Media Group Inc.
www.umediagroupinc.com
ms@umediagroupinc.com
561 908 3333

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Universal Media Group Inc., to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Universal Media Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

(Correction) Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) Signs Distribution Deal with KKAI 50 TV For Honolulu, Hawaii Boca Raton, Florida, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution deal with KKAI 50 TV for the area of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding Hawaiian Islands.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Press release// Capgemini and CONA Services LLC form strategic partnership to develop tomorrow’s ...
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board