(Correction) Universal Media Group Inc. (UMGP) Signs Distribution Deal with KKAI 50 TV For Honolulu, Hawaii

Universal Media Group Inc., which produces a weekly documentary television series “Before The Fame” with Mike Sherman, showcasing some of the biggest superstars in sports, music and entertainment will now be broadcasting daily on KKAI 50 TV in Honolulu Hawaii.

Boca Raton, Florida, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution deal with KKAI 50 TV for the area of Honolulu, Hawaii and the surrounding Hawaiian Islands.

“Getting distribution in the Hawaii Islands is a monumental achievement as the market is underserved,” says Mike Sherman, President of Universal Media Group. He continues, “Now everybody on Oahu and the surrounding Hawaiian Islands can enjoy our highly demanded documentaries on some of the biggest stars in television such as Mike Tyson, Jamie Fox, DJ Khaled, Chuck Lidell and many more.”

Hawaii is known for some historical television shows such as Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI. Now everyone on the Hawaiian Islands can now enjoy “Before The Fame” with Mike Sherman on Monday through Friday on Channel KKAI 50 Honolulu. Here is a quick look at what's to come... https://vimeo.com/577933876

Further, company updates will be forthcoming regarding our plans to uplist to OTCQB in the immediate, while working towards our Nasdaq uplisting. Stay tuned...

About KKAI 50 TV:

About KKAI, virtual channel 50 (UHF digital channel 29), is serving Honolulu, Hawaii, United States that is licensed to Kailua. The station is owned by Kailua Television, LLC. KKAI 50 TV is located north of Kailua. Since March 2018, the station is available statewide on Oceanic Spectrum digital channel 50.

