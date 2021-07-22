checkAd

Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its diamond drill program currently underway at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its diamond drill program currently underway at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The program is being managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd of Edmonton, AB, with drilling operations being carried out by Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS.

Fig. 1 Drill rig at Mallard Target

The Company has successfully mobilized the drill rig and crew to site and have collared the first 3 drill holes of the program, with a total of 600+ m of NQ size coring completed to date. These initial drill holes were completed at the Mallard Prospect as 50 m step-outs along strike to the southeast of the high-grade intersection in drill hole EC19-174A, which was completed as the final drill hole of the 2019 program, returning 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (see news release dated June 11th, 2019). The drill core is currently being logged ahead of sampling and shipment to the lab for assay. Mallard is the most advanced prospect on the Property and is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, elongate, moderate to steeply dipping, northwest trending mineralized horizons that extend from surface and remain open in all directions. Immediately following the completion of the program's initial three drill holes at Mallard, the Company intends to move to Miranna for the first round of drill testing at the Prospect.

Mike Hodge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "we are off to a great start in this program with some of the best coring rates seen to date on the property. With the first few holes now completed at Mallard, we are about to collar our first drill holes at our Miranna Prospect, and we could not be more excited."

The Miranna Target is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly, which is interpreted to be the source. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb2O5, 310 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.5% P2O5; and 4.30% Nb2O5, 240 ppm Ta2O5, and 13.4% P2O5; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb2O5. The drill holes at Miranna will target the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train.

