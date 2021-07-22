Ledyard National Bank Welcomes Michael Hakoun

Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce that Michael Hakoun has joined the bank as the new Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Ledyard Financial Advisors. He follows Dennis Mitchell, who will be retiring in September after leading Ledyard’s Wealth Management division for the last thirteen years. Michael brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the investment management and banking industry, having worked in the US and Canada.

Michael Hakoun, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Ledyard Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Ledyard, Michael led a five-state team located in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island supporting 230 retail branches for TD Bank. The comprehensive team included Private Client Relationship Managers, Investment Advisors, Wealth Strategists, Trust Advisors, Wealth Lending Specialists, and Client Services.

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO of Ledyard National Bank, said, “We are thrilled to have Mike joining Ledyard. He is a proven team leader who brings significant depth of experience and an enormous amount of energy.”

Michael’s comprehensive wealth management and retail banking experience perfectly complements Ledyard’s strategic goals and passion for developing long-term client relationships. His demonstrated leadership has resulted in transformational client service delivery and meaningful employee engagement strategies.

Michael graduated from McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business in Ontario, Canada with a Master of Business Administration. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the State University of New York at Oneonta and also holds FINRA Series 7, 63, 65, 24 licenses.

Michael serves on the board of Mt. Zion Christian Schools, coaches recreational softball teams for his daughters, and teaches students at his local church. He lives in New Hampshire with his wife and three daughters.

Ledyard Financial Advisors is the wealth management division of Ledyard National Bank, managing over $1.8 billion of client assets.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005882/en/