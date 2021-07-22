checkAd

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021 and has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team, including CEO, Nick Link and Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, on their way to the US, ILUS wishes to update its valued Shareholders on several important matters linked to the extraordinary progress the company is making.

ILUS is in the process of completing the re-organization of its Share Structure and is following a phased approach, with the goal of achieving an Outstanding Share Structure of well below 1 billion in the first phase. In a recent Share Structure Update letter to Shareholders on the 16th of July 2021, ILUS CEO, Nick Link clarified that there are several parties and “multiple moving parts” involved in this re-organization, which means that a significant amount of work is underway for its completion. ILUS believes it would not be prudent to update the Share Structure at the OTC midway through the re-organization as this would not reflect the full picture, however completion of the first phase of the re-organization is imminent.

ILUS is making excellent progress with its up-listing plans, which will be hugely advantageous to Shareholders. The company believes that due to its “outside the box” plan which will not follow traditionally prescribed or speculated processes, the up-listing should be completed in a significantly shorter timeframe than the originally planned 18 months.

As part of the company’s US rollout plans, senior members of the ILUS team will be in the US for the next few weeks to complete several important tasks. Some of these include signing for the company’s new US manufacturing facility in Ocala, Florida, working to complete the targeted acquisitions for which Letters of Intent have already been signed, meeting with additional new potential acquisitions, meeting the relevant forums and channels to provide them with necessary intel and conducting further recruitment for the appointment of new US team members.

