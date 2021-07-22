checkAd

INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPink:INCC), completes the acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc. for $150 million of preferred X stock effective today July 22nd, 2021. As part of the transaction, …

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPink:INCC), completes the acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc. for $150 million of preferred X stock effective today July 22nd, 2021. As part of the transaction, Eric Koenig, CEO of SoundTech AI, Inc., and Anthony Gallo, Chief Legal Officer of SoundTech AI, will join the board of directors of INCC effective immediately with today's closing date.

Anthony Gallo, newly appointed INCC board member explained, "It is truly exciting to be at the forefront of an incredibly important technology that will transmorph the way in which music is made, heard, perceived and experienced. I look forward to working with our operating team and our partners at INCC to realize the vision of SoundTech AI."

As previously reported, SoundTech AI has developed an unprecedented Next Generation 360 Immersive Audio Experience delivered through its proprietary software that bridges quantum computing and artificial intelligence to transform sound and music forever.

SoundTech AI's flagship product, Holographic SoundField (HSF™), is a landmark achievement for all fields of entertainment; providing its proprietary and patent pending enhanced audio and 3D sound technology for live concert performances, recorded music, streaming, films and gaming.

The listener will be fully immersed in multi-dimensional audio that does not require the purchase of additional or special hardware or equipment.

SoundTech AI's transformative and immersive Holographic SoundField™ technology is enabled by AI audio software that has a zero-install download for immediate streaming delivery to ANY device including:

  • Headphones, Earbuds or Inner Ear Monitors
  • Speakers (Smart speakers, Stereo Speakers, wireless or wired)
  • Gaming (Xbox, PlayStation and IOS/Android)
  • Home or Movie Theater (THX, Dolby & digital theater formats)
  • Streaming/Broadcast Services (Audio Streamers, Video Streamers)
  • Concerts, Live Events and Performances

Mark Romeo, Chief Marketing Officer commented, "High Quality, Digital Audio has finally arrived, it's called HSF™. Our tech leverages the highest quality digital formats available - far beyond CD quality. What's super-exciting is that the HSF™ technology enhances the audio quality of all best-in-class audio standards, including: Dolby Atmos, THX Sound, DBX, to name a few. We look forward to working with the world's leading media companies to bring the highest quality digital sound into the 21st century".

