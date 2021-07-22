Saint-Mandé,

July 22nd, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

On July 22nd, 2021, UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN Code FR0000054470) entered into a forward agreement with a financial intermediary in connection with the trading of its own shares, within the framework of its employee share ownership plans. The shares’ purchase is part of the share buyback program approved on July 1st, 2021, by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA.

Under the forward agreement coming to an end on July 30th, 2021, the financial intermediary is committed to deliver to UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA, a maximum number of 375,000 UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA shares for a maximum aggregate amount of 20,000,000 euros.