checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.07.2021, 20:36  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year

22-Jul-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year

Sevenum, 22 July 2021. In the context of preparing the interim financial report for the first half of 2021, the Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has analysed the company's financial development and as a result has come to a new assessment of the forecast for the 2021 financial year.

Taking into account constraints in order processing capacity in connection with a tight labour market that became apparent in the course of Q2, the Management Board now expects full-year sales growth of 10 to 15 percent (previously: around 20 percent) and an adjusted EBITDA margin around break-even (previously: 2.3 to 2.8 percent). The expected Capex volume has been narrowed to around EUR 45 million (previously: 3.5 percent of sales). According to the company, the current logistics constraints are temporary and an isolated issue without impacting any of the future growth opportunities.
 

Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

CEO Stefan Feltens: 'The constrained logistics capacity at this moment, is of a temporary nature and expected to be resolved over the coming months. Our long-term growth prospects are not impacted and remain fully intact. The mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions (eRx) in Germany is around the corner, we are well-prepared and in a pole position with our digital expertise and leading SHOP APOTHEKE brand.'

Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, explains: 'Due to the current parallel operation of two logistics centres in connection with the move to our new, largely automated, logistics facility, and continuing strong customer demand, we could not fully meet our staffing needs in Q2 and July - especially in the context of a tight labour market that became apparent in the course of Q2. We feel comfortable that we will overcome these constraints in the coming months in order to re-accelerate our growth again later this year, as reflected in our updated guidance.'

Seite 1 von 3
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year 22-Jul-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief gibt die Ausgabe von Aktien aus dem von der Hauptversammlung 2021 genehmigtem Kapital ...
DGAP-News: Intershop setzt profitables Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG erhält fünften Auftrag für Erkundungsbohrung für Schweizer Nagra
GLAMBOU Piercing goes Zurich
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:02 UhrShop Apotheke senkt Jahresprognosen - Aktienkurs stark unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20:37 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
20:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:12 UhrAktien Frankfurt Schluss: Expansive EZB stützt Dax in seiner Erholung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15:12 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax setzt Erholung fort - EZB bleibt expansiv
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:47 UhrDAX vor EZB-Entscheid! + Shop Apotheke: Korrektur beendet? - HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:15 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Gewinne vor wichtigen EZB-Entscheidungen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:06 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax vor EZB-Entscheidungen auf Erholungskurs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:27 UhrJEFFERIES stuft Shop Apotheke Europe NV auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.213 Aktien, die in diesem Quartal auf meiner Watchlist stehen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare