DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year 22-Jul-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sevenum, 22 July 2021. In the context of preparing the interim financial report for the first half of 2021, the Management Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has analysed the company's financial development and as a result has come to a new assessment of the forecast for the 2021 financial year.

Taking into account constraints in order processing capacity in connection with a tight labour market that became apparent in the course of Q2, the Management Board now expects full-year sales growth of 10 to 15 percent (previously: around 20 percent) and an adjusted EBITDA margin around break-even (previously: 2.3 to 2.8 percent). The expected Capex volume has been narrowed to around EUR 45 million (previously: 3.5 percent of sales). According to the company, the current logistics constraints are temporary and an isolated issue without impacting any of the future growth opportunities.



CEO Stefan Feltens: 'The constrained logistics capacity at this moment, is of a temporary nature and expected to be resolved over the coming months. Our long-term growth prospects are not impacted and remain fully intact. The mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions (eRx) in Germany is around the corner, we are well-prepared and in a pole position with our digital expertise and leading SHOP APOTHEKE brand.'



Jasper Eenhorst, CFO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, explains: 'Due to the current parallel operation of two logistics centres in connection with the move to our new, largely automated, logistics facility, and continuing strong customer demand, we could not fully meet our staffing needs in Q2 and July - especially in the context of a tight labour market that became apparent in the course of Q2. We feel comfortable that we will overcome these constraints in the coming months in order to re-accelerate our growth again later this year, as reflected in our updated guidance.'