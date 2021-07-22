checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Strong bookings drive positive cashflow from operations

Summary
In Q2 Icelandair Group started to ramp up its operations to meet increased demand. The quarter showed strong booking inflow for travel in the second half of the year resulting in net cash from operating activities of USD 65.0 million compared to negative USD 96.8 million in the same quarter last year. The improvement year-on-year was USD 161.8 million. At the end of the quarter total liquidity amounted to USD 362.5 million, thereof cash and marketable securities amounted to USD 190.5 million, increasing by 80.6 million during the quarter.

The Q2 operational results were impacted by the ramp-up of the international route network and COVID-19. During the quarter, 15 destinations were re-introduced to the flight schedule and weekly flights increased from 28 in April to 160 in June. Realizing a positive profit contribution from flights during ramp-up is generally challenging and this year it was further impacted by the pandemic.  The passenger load factor increased steadily throughout the quarter despite the extensive growth in the flight schedule. In addition, the Company invested substantially in operating expenses in preparation for an ambitious flight schedule for the second half of the year to meet the increase in demand. These costs included the reintroduction of aircraft to the fleet after months of storage, the implementation of three new MAX aircraft to the fleet, training of employees returning to duty and increased advertising spend, which in return will generate earnings in later quarters. EBIT for the quarter was negative of 62.2 million USD, an improvement of 35.6 million USD between years. Net loss amounted to USD 54.9 million compared to USD 90.8 million in the previous year.

Cargo revenues were strong in the quarter, up by 35% and freight volumes remain on pre-COVID levels. Outlook for the cargo operations continues to be strong.

Icelandair’s capacity in July will be 43% of the 2019 level compared to 15% in Q2 and the load factor is expected to be around 70% compared to 47% in Q2. Based on the current outlook capacity will increase further in August and load factor will improve from July. However, the final outcome is dependent on how the development of the pandemic and changes in travel restrictions will impact demand.

