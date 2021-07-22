checkAd

DGAP-News COMCAST'S ELIZABETH BIERMAN SELECTED AS WOMEN IN BUSINESS HONOREE BY MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL

COMCAST'S ELIZABETH BIERMAN SELECTED AS WOMEN IN BUSINESS HONOREE BY MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL

Today, Comcast announced the selection of Elizabeth Bierman, vice president of Engineering, Comcast Twin Cities as one of the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journals 2021 Women in Business honorees. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1qb399.

The Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal is recognizing 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community. They represent a broad range of industries, including technology, education, real estate, health care and insurance, and include entrepreneurs at startups and C-level executives at large corporations.

All of the honorees will be featured in the Oct. 15 Women in Business special publication, and celebrated during a Monday, Oct. 18 event at Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast Corporation

Jill Hornbacher

+1 651-425-1695

Jill_Hornbacher@comcast.com

Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal

Kathy Robideau

+1 612-288-2100

twincities@bizjournals.com

Company Website

https://twincities.comcast.com/


22.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Comcast Twin Cities
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1221099

 
22.07.2021 

