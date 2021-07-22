Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in …

Located in downtown Memphis on the corner of Union Avenue and 4 th Street, The Walk on Union sits across the street from AutoZone Park, a Minor League Baseball stadium and home to the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to 349 guest rooms across the two hotels, the property will feature more than 4,600 square feet of meeting and conference space, bringing additional opportunity to the city's already strong offering for conference, summit and expo hosts. The hotels are a short walk from the iconic Beale Street, which will provide guests access to the top restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retailers and attractions in the area.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in 2023.

"We're thrilled to see The Walk's hospitality offerings take shape," said David Dlugolenski Jr., managing partner of Sagestone Partners. "The development will not only serve as an attraction for out-of-town visitors, but as a centralized location for catalytic connectivity in the city's downtown. We look forward to continuing to announce transformational developments, like this partnership with Hilton, as we work to create opportunity that will revive the soul of Downtown Memphis."

Situated on Union Avenue, Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown will offer 166 guest rooms and be one of the first properties to open under Tempo, Hilton's newest stylish and contemporary lifestyle brand, which offers thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. The property will feature inspiring public spaces, state-of-the-art facilities with product experiences from Peloton and Precor, a unit of Peloton, flexible meeting and working spaces, as well as premium culinary options, such as an inviting bar and restaurant experience that will offer indoor and outdoor seating. The property will also offer a walk-up service counter for on-the-go travelers.

In addition to Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown, Embassy Suites by Hilton Memphis Downtown will provide guests with incredible views of downtown Memphis from any of the 183 spacious two-room suites, as well as access to amenities including free made-to-order breakfast, complimentary drinks and snacks during the nightly evening reception, a pool and 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio, balance and weight training equipment. E'terie Bar and Grill - a full-service bar and fast-casual dining offering - will serve as the hotel's social hub, and the Gourmet Market will offer grab-and-go options. The hotel will also boast a comfortable and contemporary American-style restaurant, Brickstones.