checkAd

Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 21:15  |  30   |   |   

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in …

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in 2023.

Located in downtown Memphis on the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street, The Walk on Union sits across the street from AutoZone Park, a Minor League Baseball stadium and home to the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to 349 guest rooms across the two hotels, the property will feature more than 4,600 square feet of meeting and conference space, bringing additional opportunity to the city's already strong offering for conference, summit and expo hosts. The hotels are a short walk from the iconic Beale Street, which will provide guests access to the top restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retailers and attractions in the area.

"We're thrilled to see The Walk's hospitality offerings take shape," said David Dlugolenski Jr., managing partner of Sagestone Partners. "The development will not only serve as an attraction for out-of-town visitors, but as a centralized location for catalytic connectivity in the city's downtown. We look forward to continuing to announce transformational developments, like this partnership with Hilton, as we work to create opportunity that will revive the soul of Downtown Memphis."

Situated on Union Avenue, Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown will offer 166 guest rooms and be one of the first properties to open under Tempo, Hilton's newest stylish and contemporary lifestyle brand, which offers thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. The property will feature inspiring public spaces, state-of-the-art facilities with product experiences from Peloton and Precor, a unit of Peloton, flexible meeting and working spaces, as well as premium culinary options, such as an inviting bar and restaurant experience that will offer indoor and outdoor seating. The property will also offer a walk-up service counter for on-the-go travelers.

In addition to Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown, Embassy Suites by Hilton Memphis Downtown will provide guests with incredible views of downtown Memphis from any of the 183 spacious two-room suites, as well as access to amenities including free made-to-order breakfast, complimentary drinks and snacks during the nightly evening reception, a pool and 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio, balance and weight training equipment. E'terie Bar and Grill - a full-service bar and fast-casual dining offering - will serve as the hotel's social hub, and the Gourmet Market will offer grab-and-go options. The hotel will also boast a comfortable and contemporary American-style restaurant, Brickstones.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Two new Hilton hotels are coming to downtown Memphis as Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union, the city's largest mixed-use project currently in progress, in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
NextSource Materials Joins the European Battery Alliance and the European Raw Materials Alliance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Jericho Energy Ventures Co-Leads Investment into Hydrogen Catalyst Discovery Platform
Namibia Critical Metals Announces 25 Year Mining Licence Issued for Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth ...
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...