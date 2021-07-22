Sigma Labs Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ETSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Announced several key developments, including:

Released PrintRite3D Version 7.0, an industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers, with breakthroughs in quality and economics driven by temperature calibration. Developed after extensive input from existing customers, 3D metal printing manufacturers, universities and standards organizations, the next generation PrintRite3D 7.0 contains upgrades to existing features, as well as significant new functionality that meets industry demands driving enhanced quality and better economics for end-users.

Recognized at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers' AM Tech Forum as the winner of the Best-in-Class Innovation Award for Additive Manufacturing Measurement and Analysis, chosen based on multiple criteria including impact on speed, cost, and quality; range of potential use across applications and industries; level of innovation-from an improvement to a game changer; and how likely they would purchase.

Added to the Russell Microcap Index enabling greater access and visibility to institutional investors and investment managers.

Management Commentary

"Despite the ongoing unpredictability and delays in the market due to the international effects of the pandemic, users in current and new markets in aerospace, space exploration and defense are showing strong interest, engagement and activity level with us," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs. "We also continue to see validation from our clients and from our prospective clients who are testing our solution, and from industry associations with our Best-in-Class Innovation Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. We believe our solutions remain a crucial ingredient to help accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and increase the success of the 3D metal printing industry.

"During the quarter we released PrintRite3D version 7.0, with key features such as Temperature Monitoring and Calibration, including a cooling rate metric and units/traceability for TEP ("Thermal Emission Planck") to Celsius/Kelvin conversion, and Neural Net Machine Learning Recoater Interaction Detection that allows users to automatically spot recoater interaction detection with higher diagnostic accuracy. Taken together, we believe the unique benefits of the update provide a competitive advantage for our customers and believe positions us to help accelerate the growth of the additive manufacturing industry.

"Looking ahead, our team remains confident in our technology and strategy, industry growth, and our ability to capture market share with our first mover advantage, significant barriers to entry, and leveraged business model. The Industry outlook is positive, however, given the stage of the industry, timing of our contracts can have an impact on any particular quarter, especially with the delays resulting from Covid-19 in the reopening of Europe and Asia.

"With our recently strengthened balance sheet, we now have over $14.7 million in cash to support growth, direct sales and marketing. For the second half of the year, we are focusing on seeking to expand sales through our partnerships with DMG MORI and Additive Industries, and increased direct sales to global end-user manufacturers, universities and R&D organizations. We also continue to seek new and expanded strategic partnerships with 3D printer OEMs, software companies, and integrators. We look forward to sharing additional updates as the year progresses," concluded Ruport.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $144,148. This compares to revenues of $167,688 for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily due a decrease of $29,864 in revenue from our Rapid Test and Evaluation program from the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $27,751 as compared to $110,004 in the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.2 million as compared to total operating expenses of $1.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly attributable additional employee headcount, R&D expenses and organizational costs.

Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $3.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.8 million.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million, or $(0.18) per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.49) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash totaled $14.7 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash during the period was a result of a $5.1 million public offering of common stock and a follow-on $9.7 million registered direct offering of common stock and short-term warrants. In addition, warrant exercises during the first quarter of 2021 have contributed an additional $1.1 million in cash proceeds.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 14,731,115 $ 3,700,814 Accounts Receivable, net 389,450 331,562 Inventory 846,999 659,651 Prepaid Assets 168,326 90,735 Total Current Assets 16,135,890 4,782,762 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 157,490 138,626 Intangible Assets, net 793,465 753,122 Long-Term Prepaid Asset - 26,000 Total Other Assets 950,955 917,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,086,845 $ 5,700,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 315,768 $ 128,937 Deferred Revenue 63,569 77,957 Accrued Expenses 184,099 243,815 Total Current Liabilities 563,436 450,709 Long-Term Liabilities: Stock Appreciation Rights 93,525 48,341 CARES Act Deferred Payroll Tax Liability 37,728 37,728 Total Long-Term Liabilities 131,253 86,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES 694,689 536,778 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 465 and 715 issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Common Stock, $0.001 par; 24,000,000 shares authorized; 10,493,598 and 5,995,320 issued and outstanding, respectively 10,494 5,995 Additional Paid-In Capital 52,058,003 38,262,744 Accumulated Deficit (35,676,342 ) (33,105,008 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 16,392,156 5,163,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,086,845 $ 5,700,510

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 144,148 $ 167,688 $ 602,288 $ 389,418 COST OF REVENUE 116,397 57,684 244,728 302,387 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 27,751 110,004 357,560 87,031 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 985,348 605,295 1,832,520 1,257,492 Stock-Based Compensation 116,441 270,818 233,919 424,989 Operating R&D Costs 280,700 111,647 477,040 165,335 Investor & Public Relations 114,762 97,702 223,103 287,009 Organization Costs 158,529 80,096 236,145 155,675 Legal & Professional Service Fees 244,019 212,496 420,866 397,386 Office Expenses 151,871 78,843 300,096 226,590 Depreciation & Amortization 25,783 17,970 48,814 35,983 Other Operating Expenses 91,198 51,687 177,554 135,736 Total Operating Expenses 2,168,651 1,526,554 3,950,057 3,086,195 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,140,900 ) (1,416,550 ) (3,592,497 ) (2,999,164 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 7,018 31 7,073 882 State Incentives - 151,657 - 151,657 Exchange Rate Gain (Loss) 208 (31 ) 158 (1,422 ) Interest Expense (2,029 ) (6,244 ) (3,382 ) (6,675 ) Loss on Dissolution of Joint Venture - (201 ) - (201 ) Other Income 290,156 361,700 1,092,441 361,700 Total Other Income (Expense) 295,353 506,912 1,096,290 505,941 LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,845,547 ) (909,638 ) (2,496,207 ) (2,493,223 ) Provision for income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,845,547 ) $ (909,638 ) $ (2,496,207 ) $ (2,493,223 ) Preferred Dividends (14,220 ) (691,880 ) (75,127 ) (1,007,127 ) Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (1,859,767 ) $ (1,601,518 ) $ (2,571,334 ) $ (3,500,350 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 10,493,598 3,256,098 9,149,328 2,359,862

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (2,496,207 ) $ (2,493,223 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 48,814 35,983 Gain on Derivative Liability (1,092,441 ) - Stock Based Compensation - Employees 233,919 424,989 Stock Based Compensation - Third Party Services 55,937 54,924 Stock Based Compensation - Directors 122,274 - Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (57,888 ) (230,865 ) Inventory (187,348 ) 13,078 Prepaid Assets (51,591 ) 81,695 Accounts Payable 186,831 (431,893 ) Deferred Revenue (14,388 ) (39,860 ) Accrued Expenses (14,531 ) 149,785 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,266,620 ) (2,435,387 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment (52,931 ) (11,474 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (55,090 ) (87,736 ) Dissolution of Joint Venture - 500 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (108,021 ) (98,710 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Gross Proceeds from Public and Private Issuances of Securities 14,869,899 3,600,000 Less Offering Costs (1,600,967 ) (820,228 ) Payment of Note Payable - (50,000 ) Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants 1,136,010 2,141,100 Deferral of Payroll Taxes under the CARES Act - 22,072 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 14,404,942 4,892,944 NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD 11,030,301 2,358,847 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,700,814 86,919 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 14,731,115 $ 2,445,766 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Issuance of Common Shares for Preferred Dividends $ 75,108 $ 1,006,717 Issuance of Securities for services $ 178,209 $ 62,794 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 3,382 $ 9,359 Income Taxes $ - $ -

