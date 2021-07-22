checkAd

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Update Call

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) today announced it will host its second quarter 2021 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (833) 350-1432 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 689-6932 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 2598317. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, August 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using conference ID number 2598317. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

